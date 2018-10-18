2 Florida men accused of stealing from Herrin, IL church

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - Two Florida men are accused of stealing from a southern Illinois church and a third suspect has charges pending.
Herrin police were notified Monday, October 16 of the burglary at OUr Lady Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. The burglary happened early on Oct. 13.
Cody Patterson, 26, of Apopka, Florida and Kyle Williams, 27, of Clermont, Florida were arrested for criminal trespass and burglary.
The items taken have been recovered and returned to the church.
The Benton and the West Frankfort police departments assisted in the case.
