Discovery Channel actor brings U.S. Grant to life at JAL College

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A former school principal brings the life of Ulysses S. Grant to John A. Logan College.
Dr. Curt Fields brought history to life on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the General John A. Logan Museum.
Fields has played Ulysses S. Grant in several different TV shows on the Discovery Channel.
He spoke about Grant’s relationship with John A. Logan, an American soldier and political leader. Logan was an important part of southern Illinois history.
Logan was born in Murphysboro and served the state of Illinois as a State Senator, a Congressman, and a U.S. Senator, fought at Bull Run during the Civil War.
Dr. Fields spoke about what made General Logan such a good politician and general.
“As the war progressed he completely changed, and became anti-slavery and pro federal anti-succesion,” said Fields. “He changed his mind with reason and logic, and that’s the kind of intellect we need in every period and era.”
