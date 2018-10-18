Cooler today, but still dry

High thin clouds continue to spread over parts of the Heartland. We will see sunshine mixed with clouds today. Highs will not be as mild as what we saw on Wednesday. Highs today will be near 60. More clouds push in early tomorrow, bringing rain chances back to the area. Scattered showers are likely through the late morning hours, and especially in the PM hours on Friday. The weekend will be dry. Saturday we will see highs in the 60s, but it will be breezy. Cooler weather expected on Sunday.