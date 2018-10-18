Cool & Dry Tonight, Rain & Clouds Move in Tomorrow

Sun and light clouds will continue through the rest of the day. The Heartland will stay mainly clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the mid 30s to low 40s. However, early tomorrow morning clouds will push in with the chances of rain during the late morning and continue through the evening.
This weekend is going to be dry with mostly sunny skies. The warmth returns on Saturday with temps in the 60s, but it will be windy with gusts between 25-30mph. Sunday will be cooler in the 50s. There are a few mornings coming up where we could see frost. Rain chances are looking to return during the end of next week.
