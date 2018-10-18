Clarksville, KY man has 14 charges after vehicle pursuit with KSP

CLARKSVILLE, KY (KFVS) - A pursuit led to the arrest of a Clarksville, Kentucky man.
Kevin Gilmore, 29, of Clarksville, Tennessee has 14 charges according to police. Those counts include tampering with physical evidence, two counts of criminal mischief - first degree, operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain insurance, leaving the scene of an accident - failure to render aid or assistance, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit, reckless driving, two counts of wanton endangerment - first degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer - first degree, fleeing or evading pollice - first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police - second degree (on foot), trafficking in a controlled substance - first degree, second offense or greater (greater than or equal to four grams of cocaine), trafficking in a controlled substance - first degree, first offense heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials with the Kentucky State Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 17 around 5:38 p.m. Sergeant Jeff Ayres saw a red Chevrolet Camaro traveling southbound on US41 outside of Hopkinsville.
Sgt. Ayers said when his emergency equipment was initiated the vehicle sped up and turned onto the Martin Luther King bypass.
The pursuit continued until the fleeing driver was turning onto Fort Campbell Blvd and hit a 2006 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima was transferred to an area medical center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Ayers said the fleeing Camaro was disabled and the driver got out of the vehicle to flee on foot. Ayers caught the suspect and took him into custody without further incident.
Gilmore was arrested and lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.
