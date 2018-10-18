Clarksville, KY man has 14 charges after vehicle pursuit with KSP

Kevin Gilmore, 29, of Clarksville, Tennessee has 14 charges according to police. Those counts include tampering with physical evidence, two counts of criminal mischief - first degree, operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain insurance, leaving the scene of an accident - failure to render aid or assistance, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit, reckless driving, two counts of wanton endangerment - first degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer - first degree, fleeing or evading pollice - first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police - second degree (on foot), trafficking in a controlled substance - first degree, second offense or greater (greater than or equal to four grams of cocaine), trafficking in a controlled substance - first degree, first offense heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.