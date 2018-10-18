Calloway Co. fiscal court awarded $472,010 for pavement improvements

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded $472,010 in discretionary funds to the Calloway County Fiscal Court for road resurfacing work.
The resurfacing fixes surface cracks, potholes, rutting, crumbling shoulders and base failures.
It will include:
- Van Cleave Road (County Road 1006) from milepoint 0 to milepoint 1.995
- Tidwell Drive (County Road 1445) from milepoint 0 to milepoint 1.919
- Tom Taylor Trail (County Road 1282) from milepoint 0 to milepoint 2.36
Former Calloway County Judge-Executive Larry Elkins identified the roads as being in need of critical surface improvements. Some of the county roads that will see improvements are farm-to-market roads that are important routes during the fall harvest.
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Air for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC District 1 engineering staff based on safety, economic impact and traffic volumes.
