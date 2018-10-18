Benton, Ky pharmacist charged by grand jury indictment for stealing medications

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - A federal grand jury indictment charged a Benton, Kentucky pharmacist with several counts according to the United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.
Kyle W. Humphrey, 34 was charged with stealing pre-retail prescription medications, mislabeling prescription medication in order to defraud or mislead and wrongful use of health information.
He was also a prohibited person in possession of a firearm according to officials. Humphreys was charged in a separate indictment with that felony.
The indictment states on or around Aug. 9. 2017 while working for a Calloway County pharmacy, Humphrey concealed re=retail medical products including:
- Finasteride
- Allopurinol
- Eliquis ®
- Strattera®
- ProAir® HFA
- Farxiga®
- Cefprozil
- Tamiflu®
- Duloxetine
- Aripiprazole
- Ergocalciferol
- Levofloxacin
- Bystolic®
- Xarelto®
- Clindamycin Palmitate HCL
- Mylan
- Norethindrone tablets
- Camilia® Norethindrone tablets
- Testosterone gel tubes
- Testosterone Cypionate
According to officials, between April 9, 2017 and Aug. 9, 2017 Humphrey altered the labeling of allopurinol a drug for sale at the pharmacy. He is also charged with obtaining identifiable health information relating to an individual with the intent to use the information for personal gain.
Officials said he was also prohibited from carrying firearms as part of a court order issued by Calloway County Family Court on Aug. 17, 2017. Humphrey violated that order on Jan. 2, 2018 according to the indictment.
If convicted, Humphrey faces no more than 20 years for concealment of pre-retail medical products, no more than three years for misbranding drugs, and no more than 10 years for wrongful use of health information. Humphrey also faces no more than 10 years for possessing a firearm while under a Domestic Violence Order.
