Ameren, MO offers safety tips to gas customers on staying warm in winter

“Natural gas is colorless and odorless, so use your senses. For your safety, a distinctive, pungent odor – similar to rotten eggs – is added so you can recognize it quickly. A customer should never smell natural gas in or around their home or business,” said Pam Harrison, director of gas operations for Ameren Missouri. “If you suspect a gas leak, leave immediately and alert Ameren Missouri after you are out of the building. Our crews will respond immediately, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and there is absolutely no charge to the customer for a legitimate concern about a gas leak.”