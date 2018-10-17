Your Wednesday Forecast

Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing sunny skies ahead of our next cold front that will move through early this evening. Temperatures ahead of this front have warmed very nicely but will fall off rapidly once the front passes. We are also watching a few high clouds to our southwest that will likely move across the area this evening. This will keep temperatures up from where there could be, but it still looks cold enough for scattered frost tomorrow morning. Because of this a frost advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Heartland. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s in most areas with temperatures near 40 in our extreme southern counties. Thursday looks mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.