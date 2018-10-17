What you need to know Oct. 17

By Jasmine Adams | October 17, 2018 at 4:24 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 4:24 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Oct. 17.

It’s a cold morning with everyone in the 30s. But today is the pick day since we will see a lot of sunshine all day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says today will probably be the mildest day of the week.

A frost advisory is in effect in some areas tonight into tomorrow morning as temps drop into the 30s.

The only shot of rain over the next week will be on Friday. It looks like rain will stick around for Friday evening plans but will move out by the weekend.

A magician’s tiger was saved by a rare surgery.

Investigators charged a man in Texas with murder after they found his mother fatally stabbed.

There’s a job available that pays $65 an hour, but you’ll have to work on a holiday.

