What you need to know Oct. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Oct. 17.
It’s a cold morning with everyone in the 30s. But today is the pick day since we will see a lot of sunshine all day.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says today will probably be the mildest day of the week.
A frost advisory is in effect in some areas tonight into tomorrow morning as temps drop into the 30s.
The only shot of rain over the next week will be on Friday. It looks like rain will stick around for Friday evening plans but will move out by the weekend.
- In 2019, close to half of all the calls to your cell phone will be scams.
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to show his support for Proposition D on the Nov. 6 ballot.
- The special prosecutor in the Gaege Bethune case filed a rare appeal to the state Supreme Court.
- Several agencies in southern Illinois and western Kentucky have been working on a drug investigation that has led to eight arrests.
A magician’s tiger was saved by a rare surgery.
Investigators charged a man in Texas with murder after they found his mother fatally stabbed.
There’s a job available that pays $65 an hour, but you’ll have to work on a holiday.
Join us on the Breakfast Show!
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.