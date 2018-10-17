Video shows Chicago cop shooting unarmed black autistic teen

The grainy video released Tuesday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Sgt. Khalil Muhammad shooting 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes around 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2017. Hayes can be seen running along the sidewalk then stopping. Mohammed pulls up alongside, with parked cars between them, and gets out. Hayes takes a few steps toward him and Mohammed shoots the teen in the arm and chest. Hayes turns and runs, despite his wounds.