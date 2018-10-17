UT Martin named to ‘America’s 100 Best College Buys’ for 13th year

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin has been listed as among “America’s 100 Best College Buys” for the 13th consecutive year, according to Institutional Research & Evaluation Inc., of Rome, Georgia.
UT Martin is one of only three Tennessee institutions to make the 2019 list alongside the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Tennessee Technological University.
Survey forms were submitted to 1,455 colleges and more than 1,110 responded.
UT Martin has also been ranked in a list of the best online colleges in Tennessee.
