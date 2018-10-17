Sunshine returns today!

Good Wednesday morning. It’s a cold, calm start to the day. The clouds have finally pushed away from the Heartland, which means we will see lots of sunshine. The sunshine will stick around most of the day and help warm us into the 60s across the area. Today will be one of the milder days in the coming week, even though temperatures will still be below normals for this time of year. Frost is possible again tonight as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Rain returns through the day on Friday, but moves out of the area before the weekend. The weekend looks dry, but breezy on Saturday.