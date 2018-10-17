Sikeston man pleads guilty to robbery of Sikeston Dollar General

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston man has pled guilty to multiple charges for a July 2018 robbery at the Sikeston Dollar General.
40-year-old Joshua T. Kerr pled guilty to one felony count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery, one county of Carjacking and one county of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felony.
At Kerr’s plea hearing on Oct. 16, he admitted that on July 16 at around 7:15 a.m., he rushed toward the door of the Dollar General store wearing a mask as a worker unlocked the front door. The employee tried to shut the door, but Kerr managed to open it and enter the store behind her. He was carrying a BB pistol that looked like a real handgun.
Kerr’s sentencing is set for January 22, 2019. He faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for the robbery, 15 years for the carjacking and 10 years for possessing the ammunition and a $250,000 fine.
