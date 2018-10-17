Sikeston man pleads guilty to robbery of Sikeston Dollar General

Sikeston man pleads guilty to robbery of Sikeston Dollar General
Man in custody after Sikeston Dollar General armed robbery
By Kaylie Ross | October 17, 2018 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 10:57 AM

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston man has pled guilty to multiple charges for a July 2018 robbery at the Sikeston Dollar General.

40-year-old Joshua T. Kerr pled guilty to one felony count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery, one county of Carjacking and one county of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felony.

At Kerr’s plea hearing on Oct. 16, he admitted that on July 16 at around 7:15 a.m., he rushed toward the door of the Dollar General store wearing a mask as a worker unlocked the front door. The employee tried to shut the door, but Kerr managed to open it and enter the store behind her. He was carrying a BB pistol that looked like a real handgun.

Kerr’s sentencing is set for January 22, 2019. He faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for the robbery, 15 years for the carjacking and 10 years for possessing the ammunition and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.