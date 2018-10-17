ShakeOut earthquake drill scheduled in Franklin Co., IL

According to Director of Emergency Management Ryan M. Buckingham, “Damaging earthquakes can occur at any time with no warning, and it is vital that you Drop, Cover, and Hold to protect yourself when the shaking starts". Buckingham also suggests taking steps in your home or business to mitigate the risk of damage and injury from an earthquake. “Taking time to perform earthquake mitigation steps such as securing heavy furniture that can overturn, or strapping down your hot water heater can prevent injuries and damage during a large earthquake” added the Director.