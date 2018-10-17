ShakeOut earthquake drill scheduled in Franklin Co., IL

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Great Central US ShakeOut earthquake drill is coming to southern Illinois on the heels of National Preparedness Month in September
It’s an annual event on the third Thursday in October. International ShakeOut Day is set for Thursday, Oct. 18.
Officials with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said participants will practice how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at exactly 10:18 .m.
They said this is the best response when you feel the shaking of an earthquake.
DROP onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if nearby.
COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand
- If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter
- If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows)
- Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs
HOLD ON until shaking stops
- Under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts
- No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.
According to Director of Emergency Management Ryan M. Buckingham, “Damaging earthquakes can occur at any time with no warning, and it is vital that you Drop, Cover, and Hold to protect yourself when the shaking starts". Buckingham also suggests taking steps in your home or business to mitigate the risk of damage and injury from an earthquake. “Taking time to perform earthquake mitigation steps such as securing heavy furniture that can overturn, or strapping down your hot water heater can prevent injuries and damage during a large earthquake” added the Director.
The drill is free and open-to-the-public, and participants include individuals, schools, businesses, local and state government agencies, and many other groups. To take part in the ShakeOut, individuals and organizations are asked to join the drill by registering to participate www.shakeout.org.
More than 35 million people around the globe are expected to participate; and in addition to safety drills, many participants take extra steps to become more prepared for earthquakes or other disasters.
