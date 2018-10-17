$2,000 reward for information on suspected vehicle thief in Marshall Co., KY

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Sheriff’s Office officials in Marshall County are spreading the word about a reward offered for information that helps with an investigation.
Howell Farms is offering $2,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the subject suspected of stealing a white 1997 Dodge Ram 3500 dually truck.
Officials said the truck was reported stolen on Oct. 8. They were told the truck has unique identifiers like chrome nerf bars, an external fuel tank mounted in the truck bed and a large decal on the rear window of a "c" that says “Turbo Cummings.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
