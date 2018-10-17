Poplar Bluff students decorate pumpkins to raise money for St. Jude’s

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Third graders at O’Neal Elementary in Poplar Bluff are getting into the Halloween spirit while helping a good cause.
They're decorating pumpkins as their favorite story book character and putting them on display.
Then, students, faculty, staff and community members vote for their favorite using money and all of the proceeds go to St. Jude children’s hospital.
Teacher Allison Bell started the tradition and says its nice to see the children helping other kids, “it’s so nice to see the philanthropy starting at this age and that they understand, I’m not getting the money that’s in this bucket, I’m giving it away to other kids that need this money.”
“I think it’s nice that people can just decorate pumpkins and have fun and then all the money that gets donated goes to St. Jude and the people that need it," said Quin Littles, a third grader at O’Neal Elementary.
The school has been doing this for about 6 years. Last year they raised about $750.
