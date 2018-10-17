Police search for individuals near Poplar Bluff school

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Police are searching for a couple of individuals who were seen walking near Eugene Field Elementary School.
According to Lt. Stewart with Poplar Bluff Police Department, they received a report that some individuals were walking near the back of school and some students said they saw a firearm on them.
The children are being kept inside for the rest of the school day while police search for the individuals.
No threats have been made and there is no immediate danger, said police.
