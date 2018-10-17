200 new jobs to Martin, TN due to Delta Regional Authority funding

NASHVILLE, TN (KFVS) - The City of Martin, Tennessee will use funding in part from the Delta Regional Authority to build a truck staging area resulting from a manufacturer adding a new product line. The funding will result in 200 new jobs according to the DRA.
The DRA investment is $850,000 and the total investment is $10.8 million.
The business now has 820 full time and 300 part time workers. Road improvements will support the expansion in Martin Industrial Park.
“This nearly $3 million Delta Regional Authority grant means more good jobs for Tennesseans, and better roads and facilities to attract new companies to Tennessee and encourage our existing employers to expand,” said U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, (R-TN). “The DRA is funded next fiscal year in the Energy and Water Appropriations bill I wrote, and I look forward to DRA continuing its important work. I congratulate Governor Haslam on today’s news, which will help many families across our state.”
“For nearly 18 years, Delta Regional Authority and its partners have played a role in providing job opportunities for hardworking West Tennesseans,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, (R-TN). “I applaud DRA and Governor Haslam for their commitment to strengthening our state’s infrastructure and am pleased this investment will bring new economic development to the Volunteer State.”
There were five projects announced in Tennessee with a total of nearly $3 million in funding.
The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress helping to create jobs, build communities, and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development in 252 counties and parishes across eight states.
