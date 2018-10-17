Murray, KY man dies in crash on State Rte. 94 East

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man died in a crash on State Route 94 East on Tuesday, October 16.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Wyatt W. Frame was going westbound on State Route 94 about 10 miles east of Murray when his vehicle left the road for unknown reasons on the westbound side.
Deputies say evidence indicated Frame tried to correct the vehicle back onto the road causing it to completely cross both lanes into the eastbound side, leave the road into the ditch line and hit several trees.
Frame was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Calloway County coroner.
The sheriff asks that if there are any witnesses or if anyone saw any possible criminal activity, call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or email tips@callkyso.com
