2 homeless men arrested after attempted vehicle theft in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Two homeless men were arrested after police got a call about an attempted vehicle theft in Paducah, Kentucky.
According to police, Clifton Towers, 20, was arrested on fleeing/evading police, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence charges.
Charles Mitchell, 31, was arrested on for carrying a concealed weapon charge.
Police were called to Bridge Court on Friday, October 12.
Mitchell was carrying a butterfly knife in a bag and was arrested on the weapons charge.
Towers ran when told to stop by an officer, and when across Irvin Cobb Drive and behind CFSB Bank. Once found the officer learned Towers had just swalled a large amount of Suboxone tablets. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Both men were booked into the McCracken County Jail
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.