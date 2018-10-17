Half of phone calls will be scams in 2019 says company

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - In 2019, close to half of all the calls to your cell phone will be scams.
That is according to First Orion, one of several companies that is providing call blocking technology to protect against the rise in scams.
This study projects a spike in incoming cell phone spam calls going from about 30 percent of your total calls this year to 45 percent in the beginning of 2019. With the increase it's more important to play defense by hanging up or letting unknown numbers go to voice mail.
Then there are phone apps like Robokiller which promises to block many of your unwanted calls.
You can also use an answer bot with the app which the company says can frustrate scammers and discourage them from calling you back.
Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau says everyone with a cell phone should do more to protect themselves.
"Make sure that your name and your phone number are on the Do Not Call registry, Quick said. “Also check with your phone provider and see if they offer any apps that do block these, so just be very cautious of what you answer, and who you talk to, and don't give out any personal information."
And after you hang up on a scammer it’s a good idea to block the number they used to call you.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.