Dawson Springs man “tickled to death” over winning $1-million Mega Millions prize

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - While no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, someone who bought a ticket in the Tri-State is a million dollars richer.
According to the Kentucky Lottery website, 65-year-old Ronnie Parker, of Dawson Springs, purchased a winning $1-million ticket in Madisonville at Wicks Well Market & Deli in the 3600 block of Nebo Road. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Parker matched five numbers, excluding the Mega Ball, to win the game’s second prize.
Parker helps his son-in-law, Jeff, with his towing service. The two were working a job where a semi had overturned Wednesday morning when a sheriff’s deputy told them someone in Madisonville had won a million dollars.
“The deputy asked me if I’d bought a ticket at Wicks," said Parker. "I said, ‘I sure did. I bought one ticket for $2.'”
Parker realized he was the lucky winner after the deputy pulled up the winning number on his phone.
“We looked up and Ronnie was gone,” said Jeff.
He doesn’t have immediate plans for his winnings, but told lottery officials that he lives paycheck to paycheck and that the extra money to really going to help.
“I’m tickled to death,” he said.
A $10,000 winning ticket for the Mega Millions draw was also sold in London, KY.
The winning numbers were: 3-45-49-61-69 with a Mega Ball of 9.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $900 million.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.