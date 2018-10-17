Cotton gin loses nearly 2/3 of cotton to gin this year due to Michael

DOERUN, GA (WALB) - Southwest Georgia’s rich farmlands have been hit hard by Hurricane Michael.
Millions of dollars expected to be lost in the cotton industry alone.
Hurricane Michael is the most damaging and widespread storm Southwest Georgia has ever experienced.
Mobley Gin Company in Doerun is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Michael ruined much of this year’s cotton harvest.
“He just came through with the 85, 90 100 mile per hour winds and just devastated our crop,” explained Mark Mobley, President of Mobley Gin Co.
Michael's winds and rain wiped out entire fields causing hundreds of millions of dollars to South Georgia's staple cash crop.
“We had the best crop we’ve ever had this year,” said Mobley.
Now Mobley expects his gin company to gin maybe a third of what workers would normally do.
“We normally gin between 50,000 and 60,000 bails and if we gin 10,000 to 20,000 bails we’ll be doing really, really good.”
He said this isn’t even enough to cover his gin’s costs.
“It’s saddening because not only will it affect my family, it will affect everyone around me, all our workers at the gin you know they’re not going to make the kind of money they would normally make.”
And Mobley feels for the farmers.
“It could be as high as $600 to $700 million lost in income just across the South and the Southeast.”
Prayer is now giving him perseverance.
“You just have to cope with it the best you can, but it’s really tough trying to cope with it because you’re really in the state of shock that actually came through and damaged it like it did.”
Mobley said farmers are resourceful and resilient and expects them to bounce back from this catastrophe.
