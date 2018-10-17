City of Carbondale hopeful for the opening of downtown hotel

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale takes another step towards becoming a tourist destination with the opening of the new downtown hotel.
The grand opening for Home 2 Suites by Hilton off of South Illinois Ave is Wednesday.
City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Amy Fox says the hotel is a good condition for the community. “We have wanted a hotel in downtown Carbondale for years,” says Fox.
Fox says the city is excited to welcome more tourists. “It’s a home away from home. Whether they’re from Champaign, or whether they’re from Indiana, or Kentucky or even Florida or somewhere further away...we hope that this will become a destination. It’s in a prime location in downtown Carbondale,” she says.
The new hotel will be right across the street from the Amtrak Train Station, and near many other local businesses like Reema’s Indian Cuisine, one of the oldest restaurants on the strip. The owner Ramneesh Prabhakar says he hopes for their success. “Good luck for their venture...it’s a big venture...in the middle of the city...it’s useful for us..this is a good venture for us.”
The hotel was slated to open for the 2017 Solar Eclipse. Hotel co-owner Srinis Gundala says despite the snag in construction, the multi-million dollar project is sold out for the next couple of weeks.
“It’s not an easy project it’s a multi-million dollar project...this morning when we had some of the VIPs for the breakfast...I was so happy to hear the compliments that they were telling me -- that this is something of the kind of hotel that resembles something in downtown Chicago.”
Gundala says the hotel will bring more than 25 jobs to city. “We have really made an investment in the community...and we hope that people will come and check it out and take advantage of all the amenities we have,” says Fox.
The contemporary hotel will have 99 extended-stay rooms available ranging from $129-$169.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.