Chester police searching for missing man who left home without medication
Bradley Eggemeyer was last seen on Tuesday (Source: Chester, IL Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | October 17, 2018 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 10:59 AM

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - Police in Chester, Illinois are searching for a 25-year-old man they say went missing on Oct. 16.

Police officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bradley Eggemeyer of Chester.

He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He may be in a vehicle like this one according to police (Source: Chester, IL Police Department)
Police said Eggemeyer has a medical condition that requires medication. He was last seen driving a Red 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Illinois Plate AE51920.

If you see him or his vehicle you are asked to call the Chester Police Department at 618-826-5454 or call 911.

