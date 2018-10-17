Chester police searching for missing man who left home without medication

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - Police in Chester, Illinois are searching for a 25-year-old man they say went missing on Oct. 16.
Police officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bradley Eggemeyer of Chester.
He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said Eggemeyer has a medical condition that requires medication. He was last seen driving a Red 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Illinois Plate AE51920.
If you see him or his vehicle you are asked to call the Chester Police Department at 618-826-5454 or call 911.
