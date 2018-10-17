Care To Learn asks for public’s help raising $10K

Officials with the non profit said in the southeast region of the state, 26 percent of children have limited access to food. Employees at W.E. Walker-Lakenan help the Care to Learn Cape Girardeau chapter address this need by collecting supplies, hosting food drives and making weekly food deliveries to schools throughout the year. With a $10,000 donation, the nonprofit team hopes to be able provide 31 additional students with a backpack full of food every week for an entire year.