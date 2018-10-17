Care To Learn asks for public’s help raising $10K

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - , W.E. Walker-Lakenan and Care to Learn are hoping to raise thousands of dollars through a contest on social media.
Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 17 Care to Learn and W.E. Walker-Lakenan will have their story on the official Safeco Insurance® Facebook page (Facebook.com/SafecoInsurance) with a chance to raise an additional $5,000.
But they need the public’s help to make this happen. If the story receives at least 200 likes, comments or shares on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn, the total donation for the nonprofit will double to $10,000.
Officials with the non profit said in the southeast region of the state, 26 percent of children have limited access to food. Employees at W.E. Walker-Lakenan help the Care to Learn Cape Girardeau chapter address this need by collecting supplies, hosting food drives and making weekly food deliveries to schools throughout the year. With a $10,000 donation, the nonprofit team hopes to be able provide 31 additional students with a backpack full of food every week for an entire year.
W.E. Walker-Lakenan was selected for a Make More Happen Award based on a photo and application demonstrating its commitment to Care to Learn in Cape Girardeau.
