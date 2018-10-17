’Buckle Up Phone Down’ safety promoted at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) - Safety advocates are bringing the the “Buckle Up Phone Down” message to the University of Missouri campus on Friday, October 19.
Gov. Mike Parson has proclaimed Friday as Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, members of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety and Truman the Tiger will be on-hand.
Crash survivor Keller Colley will encourage drivers to buckle their seat belts and put their cell phones down while driving.
The Buckle Up Phone Down campaign promotes fastening their seat belts and putting down their cell phones. Since its inception in January 2017, nearly 5,000 individuals and 400 businesses have accepted the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge.
