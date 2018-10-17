Bonne Terre, MO police officer charged, accused of hitting suspect in face with brass knuckles

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said felony criminal charges have been filed in St. Francois County against a suspended Bonne Terre police officer.
Travis W. Cozine is charged with second degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.
After police investigated a domestic disturbance in May, the officer allegedly hit a handcuffed suspect in the face several times while wearing a pair of brass knuckles.
The suspect had to go to an emergency room to get treatment and stitches for the cut, according to Hawley.
A “use of force” investigation was initiated by the Bonne Terre Police Department. They requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate potential criminal charges.
“There is no place for abuse of power in Missouri,” Hawley said.
The Attorney General’s Public Corruption Team is prosecuting the case with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Attorney General’s Office was appointed special prosecutor because of a conflict at the request of the St. Francois Prosecuting Attorney.
