Your Tuesday Forecast

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. A system to our south is producing widespread cloud cover across the area. There is a slight chance a sprinkle could reach the ground on our far southern counties, but it is more likely most areas remain dry. Temperatures are chilly once again and will slowly fall into the 40s later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.