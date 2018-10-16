What you need to know Oct. 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Oct. 16.
First Alert Forecast
It’s a chilly start to the day with some areas in the 30s.
Lisa Michaels says a lot of clouds are expected today. Some peeks of sunshine will push through in the north. The south has a tiny chance of an isolated shower.
Highs today will only be in the 50s.
The weather team is watching for a chance of frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning as temps drop into the 30s.
Rain chances are likely for Friday. The weekend looks dry and cool.
- A new study claims that if climate change continues to go the direction it’s headed, barley would be one of the first crops affected, taking a toll on beer.
- Sikeston, Missouri Department of Public Safety officers are investigating an armed robbery at Gas and Goodies.
- An Illinois treasure will soon soon start to see long-awaited changes in the coming months.
- An Owensboro, Kentucky man was sentenced to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.
A man removed his clothes before jumping into a shark-infested tank at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada on Friday.
Elephants and pumpkins are a combination you have to see.
