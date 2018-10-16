10/16/18: signs of domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and I come to you today because this difficult subject has been a frequent topic in the news. Domestic violence can happen to anyone, literally anyone. It is a crime and it is unacceptable.
Ask yourself these questions if you feel like you’re in abusive relationship. Does the person you love:
- Threaten to hurt you or other people you care about?
- Use physical force against you?
- Criticize or blame you for anything that goes wrong?
- Control your access to money; your decisions; your time?
- Put you down, call you names, or make you feel like you’re crazy?
- Destroy your property or abuse your pet?
If you’ve answered “yes” to any of those questions, you may be in an abusive relationship. You are not alone; many people just like you are dealing with violence.
One in four women experience domestic violence at some point in their life, and may stay in a violent relationship for years before telling anyone or seeking help. It is also important to remember that men are also affected by domestic violence.
If you suspect someone is a victim of domestic violence, talk to the victim, and please, help them get support to escape their abusive situation. You may have to try several times before they will confide in you.
And remember, if you see something, say something.
Taking the steps to listen to others might help someone escape a bad situation and make this a better Heartland.