Senator Blunt in Poplar Bluff, MO to discuss opioid epidemic

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is scheduled to be in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to speak with several officials on the opioid epidemic.
Along with Senator Blunt, the chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), will be in Poplar Bluff, Mo., at 11 a.m.
A round table discussion is scheduled at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to talk about efforts to combat the opioid epidemic with medical professionals, law enforcement, and community leaders.
