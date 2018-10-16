Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day Oct. 15

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Tender Mercies Foundation of Southern Illinois helps families that have experienced the loss of a child. They had families release a sky lantern also known as a onto the lake at Walkers Bluff in Carterville, Illinois with the name of child that has passed away.
This is the the fourth year for this event. The foundation raises money to give families who experienced loss things like memory boxes and impression kits.
Co-founder of Tinder Mercies Lauren Martin who has also experienced the loss of a child spoke about why this event is so important.
“No one knows how to grieve no one knows how to act,” Martin said. “You know is it okay to cry about a child that you don’t have, so its a way for them to celebrate and know they are not alone.”
