Poplar Bluff math teacher starts fishing club

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff Junior High math teacher is encouraging students outside of the classroom by starting a fishing club.
Brett Russell took 14 students on the first of a series of fishing expeditions on Thursday, October 11, in a pond owned by New Covenant Fellowship Church off Kanell Boulevard.
The club started at the end of last school year when Russell was a student teacher and made a pact with an eighth grader. Russell promised to take the students fishing if the student improved his grades.
“He worked super hard and I gave my word to the kiddo,” recalled Russell, noting: “I’m passionate about fishing.”
The club is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“There’s been a decline in license sales nationally,” said Salvador Mondragon, MDC fisheries management biologist based in Cape Girardeau. “We just want to get them outdoors and exposed to nature.”
The club plans to meet on a weekly basis after school as weather permits.
