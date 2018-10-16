8 people arrested, more than $700K worth of methamphetamine seized in McCracken Co., KY

On Thursday, Sept. 20, Joshua T. Fox of Mayfield was arrested on federal charges of nine counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of firearm during a drug crime. Zachary R. Lawson 28, of Mayfield was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Sheri Lester 49, of Murray was arrested possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin “Kyle” McClain 33, of Mayfield was also arrested that same day on attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.