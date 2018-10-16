8 people arrested, more than $700K worth of methamphetamine seized in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Several people have been arrested on drug charges and 17 pounds of methamphetamine was seized according to officials with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
On Thursday, Sept. 20, Joshua T. Fox of Mayfield was arrested on federal charges of nine counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of firearm during a drug crime. Zachary R. Lawson 28, of Mayfield was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Sheri Lester 49, of Murray was arrested possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin “Kyle” McClain 33, of Mayfield was also arrested that same day on attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
The day of these first four arrests, the newly formed Paducah Post of Duty DEA, KSP and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested the individuals at a Graves County residence. According to officials, law enforcement seized firearms, about 2.5 lbs of crystal methamphetamine and $7,730 in US Currency. The following day, DEA intercepted a parcel intended for Josh Fox that contained an additional 2.2 pounds (one kilogram) of methamphetamine that was to be delivered to a residence in Tennessee.
Also in September, in a separate investigation the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and DEA began another joint investigation involving Methamphetamine trafficking.
During the investigation detectives and agents identified individuals in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, and California that were involved in the distribution of large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana in the western Kentucky, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri area. McCracken detectives identified Shawn Tarver as a source of supply of methamphetamine for Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. As part of the investigation, DEA obtained search warrants for residences and businesses in Cairo, Illinois. The search warrants were executed on October 12, 2018, by a regional SWAT team from Southwestern Illinois.
One of the warrants was executed at a business where a murder had occurred on Sept. 1.
In addition, during the investigation law enforcement seized about ten pounds of crystal methamphetamine, five pounds of high grade marijuana, heroin, firearm ammunition and over $7,000, believed to proceeds from illegal drug sales. Shawn Tarver, a self-admitted Vice Lord gang member, was arrested and incarcerated in Illinois in relation to these seizures. He was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
On Oct. 14 Roberto Alderete 28, of Fresno, California was arrested and charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine as well as Ulice Sanchez 28, of Southgate, California who was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence. The next day Erik Cooper 27, of Barlow Ky was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Personnel from the DEA, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and KSP Street Level Narcotics Unit arrested the two individuals from California. They were arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Special Service Team as they arrived at a business on the Southside of Paducah, Ky. Alderete and Sanchez were traveling into Paducah to sell methamphetamine as well as collect money for prior methamphetamine sales. A search of their vehicle revealed about 2.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. According to officials, Sanchez threw a pistol under a vehicle as law enforcement approached him. Sanchez and Alderete were lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Officials said during a follow-up investigation at a hotel in Tennessee, DEA agents seized over $20,000 that allegedly belonged to Alderete and was proceeds from illegal drug sales.
The investigation revealed that Alderete had distributed hundreds of pounds of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana in Western KY and Southern IL from December 2017-October 2018.
Finally, on October 5, 2018 a McCracken County Grand Jury indicted Cooper. He is alleged to have sold several ounces of methamphetamine in McCracken County during the month of August 2018. Cooper was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail on Oct. 15
This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected soon.
Officials said in total over the past month, members from the aforementioned agencies arrested eight individuals, seized multiple firearms (some of which had been defaced), seized over 17 pounds of Methamphetamine, and over $50,000, all of which is proceeds from illegal drug sales. The street value of the Methamphetamine that was seized is more than$700,000.
According to officials a joint investigation by numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies over the course of the past several months has led to arrest of these initial eight individuals and the seizure of large quantities of illegal drugs and firearms.
The agencies involved in these cases are the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the Paducah Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE), the Kentucky State Police Street Level Narcotics Unit, the Illinois State Police, the Metropolis Police Department, the McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney, and the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of Kentucky and the Southern District of Illinois. Eight individuals, Joshua Fox, Zachary Lawson, Sheri Lester, Justin K. Mcclain, Erik Cooper, Shawn Tarver, Roberto Alderete, and Ulice Sanchez, were investigated and charged in state and federal courts in Kentucky and Southern Illinois as part of the combined investigation.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.