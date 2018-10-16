Paul Allen was major part of sports landscape in Northwest

But it was the NFL where Allen got the most attention, first for saving his hometown team from relocation and later as the team developed into one of the league's elite franchises. Then-owner Ken Behring was set to move the Seahawks in 1996. Moving trucks had cleared out the team's facility and players did offseason workouts in Southern California until the league threatened hefty fines against Behring and lawsuits halted the attempted relocation. Allen then purchased an option to buy the franchise and he became full owner once voters approved the construction of what is now CenturyLink Field.