Oquendo will not return as Cardinals 3rd base coach

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - Jose Oquendo will not return to the St. Louis Cardinals as the third base coach.
According to the MLB, Oquendo will stay with the organization, but he will be working out of Jupiter, Florida.
Pop Warner will be the new third base coach.
Some other staff changes include Oliver Marmol will be a bench coach, Mark Budaska will stay as hitting coach and George Greer will return to a minor league role.
Oquendo worked 12 seasons as the Cardinals' third-base coach after joining the club’s major league staff in 1999 as bench coach.
His professional playing career lasted 17 seasons and including the New York Mets (1983-84) and Cardinals (1986-95).
In 1988, he became the first National League player since 1918 to play all nine positions in one season.
After ending his playing career, he was a field instructor in the Cardinals farm system in 1997 before managing the Redbirds' New Jersey affiliate to a 34-41 finish in 1998.
He was dubbed the “Secret Weapon” during his 10 seasons with the Red Birds.
