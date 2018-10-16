Missouri Governor Parson discusses Proposition D on November ballot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 16 to show his support for Proposition D on the November 6 ballot.
Governor Parson spoke to local legislators and leaders.
This proposition would raise the motor fuel user tax 2.4 cents over four years. If voters approve it, the money goes towards road and bridge improvement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Parson said the tax would cost the average driver about an extra $1.25 per month.
“You look at the interstates you’ve got down here, and I mean some of the transportation you have as far as the business sector. Cape Girardeau is a pretty good size little town. So you’re going to get more in these little towns,” said Parson.
If Proposition D passes, Parson said about $1.4 million will go to Cape County every year for road and bridge improvements.
