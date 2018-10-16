Louisville player charged with threat to kill girlfriend

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2017, file photo, Louisville tight end Kemari Averett (11) runs down the sideline with the ball during the first half of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Jacksonville, Fla. Kemari Averett has been arrested and charged, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, with putting a gun to his girlfriend's head and threatening to kill her. The tight end has been suspended from the team. University of louisville police charged him with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) (Stephen B. Morton)