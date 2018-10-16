Larkin hired as Cape Catfish manager

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish have hired the team’s manager.
Steve Larkin, 45, was named skipper for the Prospect League’s wood bat college summer league.
Larkin has worked as hitting and infield-outfield coach for the Chillicothe Paints and played college baseball at the University of Texas.
He was part of both the 1992 and 1993 Texas Longhorns College World Series teams. He is the brother of Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin.
“We are very pleased to find a guy with a background that Steve has,” said General Manager Mark Hogan. “We feel very fortunate to get a person with the experience he has inside the Prospect League which we think will give our players a great start.”
Larkin has played minor league baseball and played in one MLB game with the Reds with his brother in 1998.
The team will begin playing at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in June 2019.
