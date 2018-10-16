Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard; sold exclusively at Target

(KFVS) - Infant carriers sold exclusively at Target are being recalled due to a fall hazard.
The recall involves Gold Inc.'s Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers. They are worn with the baby strapped into the front. The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front, outside of the carrier.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been eight incidents of broken buckles. No injuries have been reported.
About 22,000 units were sold in Target stores nationwide and online between December 2017 and August 2018 for about $70.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Gold Inc. to verify that the product is subject to this recall. Once verified, you will receive replacement products of comparable value or a full refund.
Those who bought the recalled product must cut off and return both straps and tag with their name, address and phone number to receive selected replacement products, free of charge, or a full refund.
You can contact Gold Inc. toll free at 866-600-7205 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT or email customerservice@goldbuginc.com or online by clicking here.
