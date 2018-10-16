Husband arrested, woman hospitalized after domestic assault in Steele, MO

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A woman was critically injured and her husband arrested in connection to a domestic assault, according to Steele, Missouri Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield.
On Tuesday, October 16, Steele officers and Pemiscot County deputies responded to the house on Smith Street.
A 25-year-old woman was found wounded and airlifted a regional hospital with injuries.
Her 56-year-old husband was arrested on first degree domestic assault charges. His name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.
The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist in the investigation by Chief Stanfield.
