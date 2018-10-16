Homeland Security Response Team performs drill at Buzzi Unicem tomorrow morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -If you’re driving past Buzzi Unicem USA on Wednesday, October 16 and notice a large presence of emergency response vehicles around the plant, don’t be alarmed.
About 40 members from the Region E Homeland Security Response Team will go through training at Buzzi Unicem in the morning. The drill will put the HSRT’s hazmat and technical training to the test. Team members will not know what the situation is until they arrive at the scene.
Buzzi Unicem employees said this stimulation is just as important for them and stresses workplace safety.
“One of the goals we got out of this is hopefully the relationship is little stronger. We know these guys on a first name basis. And we’ll both be better because of it. They’ll understand our needs instead of just showing up and not knowing what’s going on here,” said Bradley Meyr, Buzzi Unicem Facility Manager.
No one will be in harms way during the drill.
Isabelle Hanson will be at the training tomorrow and will share how it went at six on Heartland News.
