Groundbreaking held for Paducah Innovation Hub

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A groundbreaking was held on Monday, October 15 for The Paducah Innovation Hub, a $22 million project for students and community members, according to Paducah Public Schools.
The project is funded though state grants, district funds and bonds, according to the school district.
"The Paducah Innovation Hub has a regional approach, which means that it will be open to students from across the region to participate," Superintendent Donald Shively said. "Specifically, for our students who are in kindergarten through eighth grade, we envision a makerspace being the opportunity for students to ensure they build a vision for their life. They will be able to put their hands on specific tools used in modern business and industry.”
Construction will continue for the next 18 months.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.
