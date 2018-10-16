First child porn suspect on FBI list pleads guilty

This Sept. 27, 2018 booking photo provided by Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows Eric Franklin Rosser. Rosser, 66, who has served a federal prison term for a child pornography case with roots in Thailand and Indiana, pleaded guilty to accessing the internet to view child pornography while on a bus traveling through Montana last summer. The former keyboardist for rocker John Mellencamp who was once on the FBI's Most Wanted list said he cashed out his life savings and was fleeing Washington state at the time of his arrest because he was charged with violating the terms of his supervised release in the Indiana case. Rosser faces at least 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in January. (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP)