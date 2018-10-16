Drying out...but remaining cool

Good Tuesday morning. We are waking up to a lot of clouds this morning, and chilly numbers. Many of those clouds will hang around through the day. Thicker clouds south with some breaks in the clouds farther north. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s. There is a very small chance a shower could sneak into our very far southern counties this afternoon, but most of the Heartland will stay dry today. There is another chance of frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain chances return Friday.