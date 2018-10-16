Couple creates wonderfully horrific, ‘Alien’-inspired maternity photo shoot in pumpkin patch

(RNN) – Maternity photo shoots are all the rage these days. So are gender reveals.
These events are designed to create warm, cuddly moments the family will look fondly upon for years to come.
Or, you can be like a Canadian couple, throw it all out the window and go hard-core science fiction.
Nicole and Todd Cameron of British Columbia found inspiration for their maternity shoot in the 1979 sci-fi/horror classic ”Alien,” they told The Columbia Valley Pioneer.
“Over the summer Nicole had been talking about this baby inside her, and how it was so weird to see it moving and she could feel its elbows and feet, hands moving all around her,” Todd Cameron told The Canadian Press. “It felt like an alien entity inside of her and I kind of put two and two together.”
Their Facebook album gives little away, at first.
The couple cuddles in a pumpkin patch. Todd kisses his wife’s round belly. Then, the expectant couple spreads a blanket on ground.
The mood quickly shifts when Nicole grabs her belly in pain.
Within a few frames, there’s a new baby alien and Todd is chasing it through the pumpkin patch.
No, it’s not exactly your traditional maternity photo shoot or gender reveal (if these aliens have a gender).
The photos are an internet sensation, having been shared more than 300,000 times.
“I’ve gotten messages from people in the UK and Brazil saying how much they’re inspired, or that we have a really lucky kid on the way who’s got a couple of fun parents,” Todd Cameron told the Columbia Valley Pioneer. “It’s been really cool to see the outpouring of people’s support and enjoyment for a project we put some time into.”
Now that they’ve obtained social media fame, the couple can turn their attention to the birth of their real baby. It’s due this week.
“We’re not sure whether it’s a boy or a girl but we’re just hoping that it’s human,” he said.
