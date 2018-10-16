City of Herrin, IL conducting smoke test in city sewers

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - The city of Herrin, Illinois Public Works will begin a smoke test in the city’s sewers starting Wednesday, Oct. 17.
According to Director of Public Works, Tom Somers, the test will last from three to five days.
The test will allow officials to identify leaks in the sanitary sewer pipes. Their goal is to prevent and or minimize storm water from getting into the water system.
To do the test, officials will inject smoke into a manhole to identify any leaks.
According to city officials, crews will be in the following areas starting Wednesday:
- West Monroe St. from 19th St. to the railroad tracks
- 19th and 20th Streets from Monroe St. to W. Herrin St.
- 17th St. from Ash St. to Van Buren St.
- 18th St. from Van buren St. to W. Herrin St.
- All of Montebello Estates Subdivision
- All of Cox Addition Subdivision
- 3rd St. from Herrin St. to Carrol St.
- Carrol St. from 3rd to 7th Street near the City Park
The smoke visible to residents is non-toxic according to the city. It is also non-staining and has no odor. It will be from white to gray in color and it creates no fire hazard.
Officials want to make sure residents understand the smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps. They advise home owners to pour a gallon of water into each floor drain prior to our testing.
If for some reason smoke does enter a home, residents should evacuate immediately and notify work crews or the fire department according to Somers.
