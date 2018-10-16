Carbondale Police ask for help identifying woman in credit card investigation

Suspect wanted by Carbondale Police for unlawful use of credit card (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | October 16, 2018 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 8:57 AM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale, Illinois took to the public asking for help finding the identity of a suspect in an unlawful use of credit card investigation.

According to police, the investigation involves several businesses in the 1200 block of East Main St.

On Oct. 4 the suspect used the credit card of the victim for merchandise.

Police said a late 2000s model Volkswagen Passat with a possible Missouri license plate is associated with the suspect.

The vehicle is black in color with a light brown interior, tinted windows, a sun roof and no license plate.

Police said anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

